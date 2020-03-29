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Most Viewed! Societal Collapse And Preparing For It Part 1!
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588 views • March 29, 2020
Be ready for societal collapse!
This presentation does lean to the left, and ignores mass migration and demographics change. I put it up because it does warn people of what is to come in the future; political and civil unrest. The entire global power structure is in trouble, and people are waking up. Almost everyone hates China, radical Islam, corporate media, big government, big corporations, and flooding Western countries with migrants.
This presentation does lean to the left, and ignores mass migration and demographics change. I put it up because it does warn people of what is to come in the future; political and civil unrest. The entire global power structure is in trouble, and people are waking up. Almost everyone hates China, radical Islam, corporate media, big government, big corporations, and flooding Western countries with migrants.
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