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Scientists recently invented a drone which can be controlled by human brains......
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0 view • January 04, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand the latest technology that scientists have invented on drones which can be controlled by human brains and it will come in this year, and you will also get pictures drones controlled by human brains in google itself. And Area 51 is mysterious place where some scientists of nasa who are satanists communicating with aliens, some scientists or Ex-nasa scientists says that this aliens are the fallen angels. Chrislam religion which is one world religion combining of islam, christianity, hinduism, buddhism, juddaism and other religions. And my Sisters, Brothers, Ex-Muslims islam teach us to kill the person who speaks against prophet mohammed and his allah while christianity and juddaism teaches not kill any humans beacause God is the one who judge a person give him the reward according to what he has done in this earth and how these religions can come together and be one when one religion teach us to kill humans if he raise voice against a god and another religion teach us to not to kill any humans, beacause God is the one who judge every human beings according to his deeds. In my opinion this religion is a trap laid by satan and antichrist and it is coming in this year. Remember that my Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims that truth shall let you free. If you have any doubt about the events mentioned above ,you can search them in google and you may not get the true news at the beginning, that you may have to scroll down pages and change result pages which displayed at the bottom of the web browser.
In the following link you will find the hyppocratic oath taken by every doctors from the beginning of their careers and you can find this oath in searching google or in wikipedia, you may not get it first you may have to scroll down and change result pages displayed at the bottom of the web browser and it is written in greek, maximum try not spell it.
LINK:-https://www.nlm.nih.gov/hmd/greek/greek_oath.html
In the following link you will find the hyppocratic oath taken by every doctors from the beginning of their careers and you can find this oath in searching google or in wikipedia, you may not get it first you may have to scroll down and change result pages displayed at the bottom of the web browser and it is written in greek, maximum try not spell it.
LINK:-https://www.nlm.nih.gov/hmd/greek/greek_oath.html
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