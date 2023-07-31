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Artificial Intelligence and the Anti-Christ - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning July 30 2023
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
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45 views • July 31, 2023

Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com


Artificial Intelligence and the Anti-Christ - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Morning July 30 2023


Not Only Did One of the Creators of Artificial Intelligence Warns Us That It Can Outpace Us in as Little as Five Years, Daniel Also Warned Us About the Increase in Knowledge. Artificial Intelligence Utilizes Surveillance and Is Not Far from Knowing Everything About Us, Which Could Be Used in the Anti-Christ's World as the Uses Are Endless. AI Is Not Coming; It Is Already Here, and It Is Time to Wake Up.


Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/


Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

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sciencebiblechristtechnologyaitribulationfuturejudgementantichristcharleslawsonchatgpt
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