Melbourne Freedom Rally 23 November 2024 - Bourke Street
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
34 views • 5 months ago

Part 1 of two videos, this on covering the action from Parliament House and the speeches at Bourke Street Mall. The new topic to talk about, along with all the other government led corruption issues, is the bill they are trying to push through Federal Parliament to control the age of those using online social media. It is transparently obvious that this will inevitably lead to a digital ID by deception. We are awake to their tricks. 

Keywords
corruptionsocial mediaspeechesdigital idparliament housebourke street mall
