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Corona: The Collapse of the System (Ernst Wolff)
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198 views • June 16, 2020
The #Coronavirus is dominating the media with wall-to-wall coverage. Normal life has come to a grinding halt in a way that is unprecedented in modern life. But at this moment in time, it is crucial to ask ourselves - why? Is the Coronavirus [pandemic] potentially also a mechanism for the controlled demolition of the already battered world finance system?
A conversation with Ernst Wolff (Finance Expert, Journalist, & Author)
and Alex Quint.
A conversation with Ernst Wolff (Finance Expert, Journalist, & Author)
and Alex Quint.
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