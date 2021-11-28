The Plan for the next 18 Months [Six Phases for the Great Reset and Global Communism -Mike Yeadon]Clipped from: The Dollar Vigilante [@DollarVigilante]Old PSYOP Games & New Wargames: The Art of FearGlobal communism disguised as the great resetThe Great Reset to Global Communism!For anyone not familiar with the “Communist (ideology) Manifesto” here is a taste:-Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes.-A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.-Abolition of all rights of inheritance.-Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.-Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.-Centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State.-Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State; the bringing into cultivation of wastelands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.-Equal liability of all to work. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.-Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of all the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the populace over the country.-Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labor in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc.