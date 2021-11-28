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The Plan for the next 18 Months [Six Phases for the Great Reset and Global Communism -Mike Yeadon]
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The Plan for the next 18 Months [Six Phases for the Great Reset and Global Communism -Mike Yeadon]

Clipped from: The Dollar Vigilante [@DollarVigilante]
Old PSYOP Games & New Wargames: The Art of Fear
https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/Old-PSYOP-VIDEO-1080p:6

Global communism disguised as the great reset
https://communism.news/2020-11-04-global-communism-disguised-as-the-great-reset.html

The Great Reset to Global Communism!
http://seetvnews.gpgcorporation.com/the-great-reset-to-global-communism/

For anyone not familiar with the “Communist (ideology) Manifesto” here is a taste:

-Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes.
-A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.
-Abolition of all rights of inheritance.
-Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.
-Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.
-Centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State.
-Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State; the bringing into cultivation of wastelands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.
-Equal liability of all to work. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.
-Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of all the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the populace over the country.
-Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children’s factory labor in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc.
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