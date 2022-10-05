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And We Know 5.10.2022 WEF called out by Barnette, MSM mock #ProLife openly, Ukraine, #2000Mules! PRAY!
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186 views • May 11, 2022
LT of And We Know.
• Big news for Kathy Barnette out of the PA primary and some thoughts on why President Trump picked Dr. OZ. Satan worshipers come out swinging, MSM talk and laugh and mock those who are pro life, Ukraine updates and more on the 200 mules and the attack on Christianity.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v147aes-5.10.22-wef-called-out-by-barnette-msm-mock-prolife-openly-ukraine-2000mule.html
• Big news for Kathy Barnette out of the PA primary and some thoughts on why President Trump picked Dr. OZ. Satan worshipers come out swinging, MSM talk and laugh and mock those who are pro life, Ukraine updates and more on the 200 mules and the attack on Christianity.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v147aes-5.10.22-wef-called-out-by-barnette-msm-mock-prolife-openly-ukraine-2000mule.html
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