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The REAL Epidemic IS NOW! A 5000% Increase in EXCESS MORTALITY
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
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3372 views • June 19, 2022

The REAL Epidemic IS NOW! A 5000% Increase in EXCESS MORTALITY is expected this year! - Says Risk Analyst

The Book of Daniel Chapter 8 is concerning now: The end times at the end of the serpents' rule, the last king of Babylon has been quietly slaughtering MANY!

Daniel 8 1. In the third year of King Beltshazzar, I, Daniel. saw a vision, after the first vision that I saw. 2. I saw in my dream that I was in Susa,* the town that was inherited by Elam, and I saw in my dream that I stood by the Stream of Awli. 3. And I raised my eyes and I saw, behold, a ram stood before the stream, and it has horns and its horns are tall, but one is higher than her companion and that higher one grew out later. 4. I saw the ram butt with its horns toward the west, the north and the south, and none of the creatures could stand before him, and none escaped his hands; he did as he pleased and alighted. 5. And I was present when the breeder* of the Goats came from the West over the face of the whole earth, but he did not land on earth, and the breeder had a horn between his eyes that became visible. 6. He came and reached up to the ram that had the horns, [the ram] that I saw at the stream, and [the breeder] suddenly ran toward him. 7. He reached the ram and murmured at him, and he struck the ram and broke both the horns, and the ram had no power to stand before him, and he threw [the ram] and trampled it, and the ram could not be delivered from the hands of the goat breeder. 8. And the breeder of the goats grew well, and as he matured, his big horn broke, and four others became visible from below it, and [it rose] up to the four spirits of heaven. 9. And from one of them there emerged a small horn that extended greatly toward the south and east. 10. And it grew up to the power of the sky,* but it crashed to the ground, together with the powers and the stars, and it trampled upon them. 11. It reached the chiefs of the armies,* and their self-assurance departed from them and their quarreling dispossessed them of their blessings. 12. And power was given to self-assurance through the serpents

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