根据最近2020年美国农业部的数据显示，中共在美国拥有大约350,000英亩的土地，买家实则是由中共控制的实体，背后由中共军方来全面部署的，目的是要在美国建立殖民地，便于中共在美国本土进行非法活动。

According to recent 2020 USDA data, the CCP owns approximately 350,000 acres of land in the U.S. The buyers are actually entities controlled by the CCP and fully deployed by the CCP military behind the scenes in order to establish a colony in the U.S. to facilitate the CCP's illegal activities on U.S. soil.

