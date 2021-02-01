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Is Waiting on a Vaccine a Form of Modern-Day Idolatry?
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60 views • February 01, 2021
Are Christians who are waiting on a vaccine to return to church, to return to fellowship with their family and friends a form of modern-day idolatry?
Punishing people for not bowing to idols was a form of law in the governing bodies, the people would be imprisoned or even killed if they did not bow to the idols...this is what is happening with vaccines, obey or be forced to obey.
I realize the media is fear-mongering with this virus but don't give in to fear, trust the Lord. Trust that the Lord has given us everything we need!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/is-waiting-on-a-vaccine-a-form-of-modern-day-idolatry/
Punishing people for not bowing to idols was a form of law in the governing bodies, the people would be imprisoned or even killed if they did not bow to the idols...this is what is happening with vaccines, obey or be forced to obey.
I realize the media is fear-mongering with this virus but don't give in to fear, trust the Lord. Trust that the Lord has given us everything we need!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/is-waiting-on-a-vaccine-a-form-of-modern-day-idolatry/
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