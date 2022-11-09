PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - RANDY STEWART - CO HOST TRAVIS AND GUEST DR. BRYAN ARDIS - 9TH NOV 2022
The “Live With Your Brain Turned On” Show with Guest Dr. Bryan Ardis
*In the first hour of the “Live With Your Brain Turned On” Podcast we will discuss two non-controversial topics — the election and cholesterol ;-)*
*Dr. Bryan Ardis is my guest in the second hour an talked about snake venom, shots and how to repair damage that may have been caused by them.*
### The podcast is live each Tuesday
1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK
on the People for People network
