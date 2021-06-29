The CCP’s Infiltration in the US Judicial System Far Outweighs the Threat of the Virus

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In the June 23, 2021 GTV broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo said he wanted all judges, prosecutors, and people in the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and the Congress in the US to know that the threat of the unrestricted warfare waged by the CCP in the American judicial system is far beyond the viruses released by the CCP.