GAIN OF FUNCTION CRIMINALS ARE SQUIRMING
Published Yesterday

It sure looks like Fauci laundered NIH grants to the Chinese and his gain of function accomplices are feeling the walls closing in. Will you demand accountability, or continue to sing the praises of do nothing Congress scum and their theater?

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

And legal defense fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Venmo: @Jane-Ruby

sciencepandemicnihfauciwuhaneco health alliancegain-of-functionpeter daszakdr jane ruby

