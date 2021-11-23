© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Corbett: "How everyone can stand up for their freedom"
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • November 23, 2021
Currently, no country is safe from having its inhabitants existentially regulated by blatant Covid vaccination regulations and green vaccination certificates or passports. In his film contribution "The Corbett Report Solution Watch", Corbett presents a catalog of measures that shows, as if it were appetizers, how every citizen, even every school child, can sustainably thwart the threat posed by vaccine mandates and passports.
✓ www.kla.tv/20669
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/20669
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.