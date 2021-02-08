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2A Under Siege. The Plan? MCSU Voice of the Underground, 2021.0206
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130 views • February 08, 2021
The 2nd Amendment is under attack in an unprecedented manner with five new bills. What do they mean? Are there signs of a secret plan we are starting to see? Is it just false flag misinformation? There is a method to deal with it all even as hypocrisy and irony abounds. Patriots around the globe are awake and active. The Mr. Chris Show Voice of the Underground is a new format to discuss current topics and inspire Patriots to be responsible but vigilant.
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