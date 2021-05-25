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Prophetic Warning: A Shift Is Coming!
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308 views • May 25, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-a-shift-is-coming/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "All is about to change suddenly.... be prepared for this! A great shift is coming.... both physically and spiritually. Many are already feeling it in the SPIRIT.... the beginning ..... the rumblings of this 'shift.'"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-a-shift-is-coming/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "All is about to change suddenly.... be prepared for this! A great shift is coming.... both physically and spiritually. Many are already feeling it in the SPIRIT.... the beginning ..... the rumblings of this 'shift.'"
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