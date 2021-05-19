NOBEL PRIZE WINNER PROF. LUC MONTAGNIER (88): "THE COVID VACCINE IS CREATING THE VARIANTS"

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Professor Luc Montagnier says that epidemiologists know but are “silent” about the phenomenon.
Montagnier referred to the vaccine program for the coronavirus as an “unacceptable mistake”. Mass vaccinations are a “scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants."
Prof. Montagnier won a Nobel prize in 2008 for his work on the HIV virus as cause of the AIDS epidemic.
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