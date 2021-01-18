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Americans, You Are Being Played! Trump & Biden Working Together To Overthrow America!
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1243 views • January 18, 2021
Betrayal of Robert the Bruce: Braveheart. Washington DC has turned Into A Fortified Camp because there are elements of the United States Military that will not tolerate Trump and Biden (Traitors) turning their country over to China. A Faction of the US Military may attack and that's what the Traitors are preparing for (Civil War).
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