DarylLawsonLive UNCENSORED Obama Pushes ‘White Hate’ Thru Biden White House: IMAGE OF THE BEAST (2022-)

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Yes Obama is the Antichrist. Yes Pope Francis is the false prophet. Yes Obama is gay. Yes Obama was born in Africa. Yes Obama is a pedo. Yes Pope Francis is a pedo. Yes Biden is a pedo. Yes the image of the beast is black skin worship over white. Yes the devil is red. Yes Michelle Obama is a tranny. Yes these are the last days. Yes transgenderism is confusion of mind. Yes homosexuality is a sin. Yes there is a heaven and a literal hell. Yes Jesus saves.