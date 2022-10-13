Create New Account
UKR Downed Mig Jet from Yesterday's Fierce Battle with a Moped, Kamikaze Drone. - 101322
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

Downed Mig from yesterday's fierce battle with a moped.

The language the man behind the camera speaks is Polish.For the first time in history, the Iranian Shahed shot down a Ukrainian Air Force fighter trying to shoot down a drone. This crazy version is confirmed by the Ukrainian side

It is reported that he fired missiles at the Shahid-136 kamikaze drone, a fragment of which damaged the fighter :)


russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

