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Crops will 'rot in the ground' without offshore fruit pickers coming into NZ, Auckland grower says
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28 views • October 13, 2020
Mirrored from:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hGNN56jipk&;feature=emb_title
New Zealand is blocking harvest workers from entering the country (despite sports players coming in from around the world) -- and crops are rotting on the ground, promising increases in food prices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hGNN56jipk&;feature=emb_title
New Zealand is blocking harvest workers from entering the country (despite sports players coming in from around the world) -- and crops are rotting on the ground, promising increases in food prices
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