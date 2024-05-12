Sun's Kill Shot When?

Did you watch the recent aurora borealis from May 10-12, 2024? It was amazing!
According to the Bible, there will be two solar signs, lesser and greater micronova stone age blasts of the sun in future years. But, when? What signs?
According to Bible experts, there will be no signs prior to the rapture, based on their Doctrine of Imminence. We strongly disagree! You're witnesssing the signs! What do they mean?
The recent spate of bountiful auroras are signs of solar maximum and our electromagnetosphere thinning much faster than expected. Both are expected biblical signs.
Let's examine the science, the timing and the biblical signs, okay?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.