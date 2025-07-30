BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥💰 CRIMES OF THE CRA EXPOSED 💰🔥 - A Crimes Chart - Happy Hunting
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
286 followers
1
56 views • 1 day ago

🔥💰 CRIMES OF THE CRA EXPOSED 💰🔥

🎙️ The Tax & Money Show – Tuesdays at 9PM Eastern Time

📊 Presented by Kevin J. Johnston, Canada’s #1 Income Tax & Corporate Tax Expert 🇨🇦


This chart is a breakdown of the criminal acts committed by Canada Revenue Agency agents when they refuse to speak to your lawyer or legal agent. 📞🚫👨‍⚖️


GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL YOUR COMPANY TO KEVIN TODAY. FILL OUT THIS FORM: www.KevinJJohnston.biz


📖 Under Clause 15 of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, YOU have the right to choose anyone to represent you — even your dog if you want. The CRA has NO legal authority to deny your chosen rep or to demand direct contact with you. ⚖️📚


💥 This chart outlines every law the CRA breaks when they call, email, or visit you after being informed that you are legally represented. These include criminal harassment, intimidation, impersonation of a peace officer, and more. 🚔📛🔒


🇨🇦 Canadians are being misled, threatened, and illegally targeted by tax collectors. This video is your wake-up call. It’s time to know your rights and FIGHT BACK with facts, law, and evidence. 💼⚠️📢


🔥 Top 20 CRA-related Hashtags for Canada (2025 Trending):

#CRA

#CanadaRevenueAgency

#CRAscandal

#CRAcrimes

#TaxpayerRights

#StopTheCRA

#CRAFraud

#CRAHarassment

#KevinJJohnston

#TaxExpertCanada

#IncomeTaxHelp

#CorporateTaxRelief

#FightTheCRA

#CRALawsuit

#CanadianTax

#TaxJustice

#CRAIntimidation

#TaxLawCanada

#CRABullying

#KnowYourRights


📊 Duplicated, Comma-Delimited Version for Search Optimization:

CRA, CanadaRevenueAgency, CRAscandal, CRAcrimes, TaxpayerRights, StopTheCRA, CRAFraud, CRAHarassment, KevinJJohnston, TaxExpertCanada, IncomeTaxHelp, CorporateTaxRelief, FightTheCRA, CRALawsuit, CanadianTax, TaxJustice, CRAIntimidation, TaxLawCanada, CRABullying, KnowYourRights

