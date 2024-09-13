© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com
Check out other healthy collections
🔴 Survival items and Preparedness products
Tigernut Vanilla Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups organic tigernut flour
- 1/4 cup organic butter powder
- 1 tablespoon organic vanilla bean powder
- 1/2 cup maple syrup or honey (for sweetness)
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup almond milk (or any dairy-free milk)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Optional: 1/2 cup mix-ins (such as chopped nuts, dried fruit, or chocolate chips)