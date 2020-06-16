How the High Death Rate in Care Homes Was Created on Purpose

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SHOW NOTE AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36857
Rosemary Frei has an M.Sc in molecular biology from a faculty of medicine and was a freelance medical journalist for 22 years. She is now an independent journalist in Canada. In her recent article, "Were conditions for high death rates at Care Homes created on purpose?" she examines how all of the rules and guidelines pertaining to elderly care, death certification and treatment of bodies in Ontario have been changed during the course of this "crisis" in order to increase the numbers reported "dying of COVID." We discuss the reasons behind these changes and what they tell us about the real nature of this pandemic panic.