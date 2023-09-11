We're 1 Generation from Human Extinction - Unpacking Population COLLAPSE

Two Bit da Vinci
Sep 9, 2023
Population Collapse: If you’re struggling, consider therapy with our sponsor BetterHelp. Click
https://betterhelp.com/twobitdavinci for a 10% discount on your first month of therapy with a
licensed professional specific to your needs.
We have all lived in a world where populations have been exploding, and for good reason. Between advancements in technology and engineering, we've gotten really good at sustaining human life on our precious planet. But we're living in unprecedented times, and we might be looking at the height of human population before a collapse. In my research for this video, I uncovered some startling data, and we need to talk about this. Let's figure this out together!
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci
Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci
Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tk5KoWUwz6Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.