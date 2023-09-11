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We're 1 Generation from Human Extinction - Unpacking Population COLLAPSE
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52 views • September 11, 2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Sep 9, 2023


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We have all lived in a world where populations have been exploding, and for good reason. Between advancements in technology and engineering, we've gotten really good at sustaining human life on our precious planet. But we're living in unprecedented times, and we might be looking at the height of human population before a collapse. In my research for this video, I uncovered some startling data, and we need to talk about this. Let's figure this out together!


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tk5KoWUwz6Q

Keywords
population collapsehuman extinctiontwo bit da vincione generation awayheight of human population
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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