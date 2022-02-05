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GOFUNDME FREEZES FREEDOM CONVOY'S $10M, GOVERNMENT DECLARES INTENT TO SEIZE MONEY, HONK HONK
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0 view • February 05, 2022
The thieving bastards steal. The politicians are attorneys. Attorneys, politicians and judges steal for a living. That is all the bastards do. This is why it may take bloodshed. Some of these bastards that are stealing our property, money and lives need to die. If enough are dead the rest will stop. Source: Tim Pool.
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