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Assad & Russian Forces attacking Turkish Forces in Syria!! WW3 on the Rise!!
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194 views • February 11, 2020
#Turkey is transporting tanks by train to the Syrian border as tensions rise in #Idlib, Syria's last rebel stronghold, between #Turkish and Syrian regime forces Tuesday!! Reports are coming out #Russia just bombed a Turkish convey in #Syria as well!! World War 3 is on the Rise in Syria!!
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