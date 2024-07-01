Democrat voters ‘shocked’ at Joe Biden’s ‘poor’ mental state following debate

Sky News contributor Kristin Tate says it’s mindblowing how shocked Democrat voters are about US President Joe Biden’s poor mental and physical state.





“I mean, every single week you and I are talking about some new mortifying incident exposing the fact that he’s basically been a houseplant for the last few years,” she told Sky News host Chris Kenny.





“But I guess, you know, so many liberals, they just blindly believe whatever the media tells them.”





