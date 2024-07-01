Democrat voters ‘shocked’ at Joe Biden’s ‘poor’ mental state following debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News contributor Kristin Tate says it’s mindblowing how shocked Democrat voters are about US President Joe Biden’s poor mental and physical state.
“I mean, every single week you and I are talking about some new mortifying incident exposing the fact that he’s basically been a houseplant for the last few years,” she told Sky News host Chris Kenny.
“But I guess, you know, so many liberals, they just blindly believe whatever the media tells them.”
