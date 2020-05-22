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Another War Hero Police Officer is Suspended for Speaking Out
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63 views • May 22, 2020
Another Police Officer speaks out; points out the obvious "power grab" attempts, the constitution seemingly suspended, and Constitutional rights tossed aside under the guise of 'safety' and 'security'. He took an Oath to the Constitution and stands by that oath. And no human being can alter it.
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