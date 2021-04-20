© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARSON OR RIOTS IN NYC POSSIBLE - Mirror
Follow
0
Share
Report
150 views • April 20, 2021
Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fCUhkVYlko2y/
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 17:05 UTC on April 20th, 2021.
Antifa and Black Lives Matter are Jewish intelligence operations whose purpose is multifold. To divide Americans, to cause racial tension and in the case of the Chauvin Verdict to assist the Jewish commercial real estate investors to recover money lost from the greater sabotage of our society (covid19) that the Jewish bankers pulled to mask the theft of the money supply and pension funds by Jewish bankers. This hexagon shaped topology for ownership of the money supply serves only to obfuscate the its true owners and true purpose. This show is another piece in the puzzle of understanding of this Centuries old Jewish conspiracy to destroy our societies and suck every nickel out of our pockets. Make no mistake about it, all roads lead to Rothschild and the Jewish bankers in the ultra secretive City of London and their trillion dollar tax havens where all the shadow money paying for this destruction really is.
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 17:05 UTC on April 20th, 2021.
Antifa and Black Lives Matter are Jewish intelligence operations whose purpose is multifold. To divide Americans, to cause racial tension and in the case of the Chauvin Verdict to assist the Jewish commercial real estate investors to recover money lost from the greater sabotage of our society (covid19) that the Jewish bankers pulled to mask the theft of the money supply and pension funds by Jewish bankers. This hexagon shaped topology for ownership of the money supply serves only to obfuscate the its true owners and true purpose. This show is another piece in the puzzle of understanding of this Centuries old Jewish conspiracy to destroy our societies and suck every nickel out of our pockets. Make no mistake about it, all roads lead to Rothschild and the Jewish bankers in the ultra secretive City of London and their trillion dollar tax havens where all the shadow money paying for this destruction really is.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.