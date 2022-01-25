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Sandwiches for the Truckers. An army of patriotic women make sandwiches to hand the trucker drivers of the convoy for freedom 🙏🏻
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100 views • January 25, 2022
Kayleigh McEnany, [1/25/2022 6:41 AM]
Kayleigh McEnany (https://t.me/kmcenanychannel)
Covid 19 Vaccine...What They Don't Want You To Know, [1/25/2022 11:56 AM]
[Forwarded from Dr. Tenpenny]
Trucker convoy update:
Update: apparently US trucks are coming up to join the convoy as well.
This convoy to Ottawa is going to be massive!
Northern BC trucks leave today.
Vancouver trucks leave tomorrow morning. Calgary trucks leave on the 24th.
Northern Saskatchewan leaves on the 24th. Regina leaves on the 25th.
Kenora leaves on the 26th.
Thunder Bay leaves on the 27th.
The Soo leaves on the 28th.
From the East, Newfoundland still working out ferry details.
PEI and Enfield leave on the 27th.
Rivière-du-Loup and South Quebec leave on the 28th.
Vankleek leaves on the 29th.
From the south Windsor, Sarnia, Niagara and Toronto leave on the 27th.
Kingston leaves on the 28th.
Cornwall leaves on the 29th.
Kayleigh McEnany (https://t.me/kmcenanychannel)
Covid 19 Vaccine...What They Don't Want You To Know, [1/25/2022 11:56 AM]
[Forwarded from Dr. Tenpenny]
Trucker convoy update:
Update: apparently US trucks are coming up to join the convoy as well.
This convoy to Ottawa is going to be massive!
Northern BC trucks leave today.
Vancouver trucks leave tomorrow morning. Calgary trucks leave on the 24th.
Northern Saskatchewan leaves on the 24th. Regina leaves on the 25th.
Kenora leaves on the 26th.
Thunder Bay leaves on the 27th.
The Soo leaves on the 28th.
From the East, Newfoundland still working out ferry details.
PEI and Enfield leave on the 27th.
Rivière-du-Loup and South Quebec leave on the 28th.
Vankleek leaves on the 29th.
From the south Windsor, Sarnia, Niagara and Toronto leave on the 27th.
Kingston leaves on the 28th.
Cornwall leaves on the 29th.
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