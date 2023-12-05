Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano calls for alliance against world tyranny Appeal to the Church and the World

https://stopworldcontrol.com/vigano/ One of the world's most trusted authorities in the international faith community is the renowned archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. He first became famous when he courageously exposed severe financial corruption in the Vatican. Shortly after that, he went a step further, by revealing systematic, organized child abuse by Pope Francis and top leaders in the Vatican. These exposures are called the "2012 Vatican Leaks Scandal".

In 2020, he gained even more attention when he wrote two open letters to President Trump, in which he warned of a criminal world dictatorship being implemented under the guise of the COVID pandemic. Trump retweeted both these letters, causing them to reach hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Archbishop Vigano also released a historic warning to humanity, which was signed by hundreds of leading scholars, scientists, lawyers, journalists, and religious authorities. In this "Appeal to the Church and the World", Vigano outlines the grave dangers of the New World Order that is being installed.