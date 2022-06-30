Corporations Are Now Paying People to Kill Their Child

I wish I was making this up but it is true. Evil is being exposed because of the overturn of Roe Vs Wade. Now major American companies will kill children because they think it helps their bottom line.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

Tucker Carlson show from 6-28-22 on Big Business paying for abortions.

https://real-truth-seekers.com/tucker-carlson-full-show-for-tuesday-june-28-2022/#