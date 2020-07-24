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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 24, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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67 views • July 24, 2020
Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KboLjqHSZ4
DTS News:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/doj-flynns-judge-in-catch-22-situation-either-disqualified-or-not-entitled-to-rehearing_3434184.html
https://justthenews.com/government/former-undercover-fbi-informant-says-obama-and-others-turned-their-back-our-country?utm_medium=social_media&;utm_source=twitter_social_icon&utm_campaign=social_icons
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/8/michael-flynn-svetlana-lokhova-relationship-claims/
https://saraacarter.com/rep-jordan-invites-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-to-testify-monday/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/part-insurance-policy-dni-declassifies-trump-flynn-defensive-briefing-2016-revealing-fbi-spying-collecting-info-trumps-campaign/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/intel-expert-bill-binney-live-stream-evidence-shows-dnc-not-hacked-russia-evidence-points-cia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXgprgp5pK8&;feature=youtu.be
Other News:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-announces-surge-of-federal-agents-to-chicago-albuquerque-to-combat-rise-in-violent-crime_3433136.html
https://www.oann.com/democrat-mayors-call-to-cancel-dhs-deployments-to-their-cities/
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1286031314836238336
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1286015212563378176?cxt=HHwWgMC1ibaB7NgjAAAA
https://apnews.com/fdee9e498f99cb0a0790d41244fb85db
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/23/judge-orders-release-of-flight-logs-from-jeffrey-epstein-private-jets-in-suit-against-ghislaine-maxwell/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8553717/Epstein-flood-gates-open-judge-rules-explosive-Ghislaine-Maxwell-docs-unsealed.html
https://twitter.com/jkbjournalist/status/1286331588595322880
Other Interesting Stuff
https://larouchepub.com/pr/2020/20200719_no_hack.html
https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1286175302771716096
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1286124511050502144
https://twitter.com/i/status/1286063851843117057
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/22/tech/qanon-twitter-ban-analysis/index.html
https://twitter.com/banks45/status/1286181813702950913?cxt=HHwWgMC8sdPst9kjAAAA
https://qmap.pub/read/3693
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KboLjqHSZ4
DTS News:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/doj-flynns-judge-in-catch-22-situation-either-disqualified-or-not-entitled-to-rehearing_3434184.html
https://justthenews.com/government/former-undercover-fbi-informant-says-obama-and-others-turned-their-back-our-country?utm_medium=social_media&;utm_source=twitter_social_icon&utm_campaign=social_icons
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/8/michael-flynn-svetlana-lokhova-relationship-claims/
https://saraacarter.com/rep-jordan-invites-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-to-testify-monday/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/part-insurance-policy-dni-declassifies-trump-flynn-defensive-briefing-2016-revealing-fbi-spying-collecting-info-trumps-campaign/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/intel-expert-bill-binney-live-stream-evidence-shows-dnc-not-hacked-russia-evidence-points-cia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXgprgp5pK8&;feature=youtu.be
Other News:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-announces-surge-of-federal-agents-to-chicago-albuquerque-to-combat-rise-in-violent-crime_3433136.html
https://www.oann.com/democrat-mayors-call-to-cancel-dhs-deployments-to-their-cities/
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1286031314836238336
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1286015212563378176?cxt=HHwWgMC1ibaB7NgjAAAA
https://apnews.com/fdee9e498f99cb0a0790d41244fb85db
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/23/judge-orders-release-of-flight-logs-from-jeffrey-epstein-private-jets-in-suit-against-ghislaine-maxwell/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8553717/Epstein-flood-gates-open-judge-rules-explosive-Ghislaine-Maxwell-docs-unsealed.html
https://twitter.com/jkbjournalist/status/1286331588595322880
Other Interesting Stuff
https://larouchepub.com/pr/2020/20200719_no_hack.html
https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1286175302771716096
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1286124511050502144
https://twitter.com/i/status/1286063851843117057
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/22/tech/qanon-twitter-ban-analysis/index.html
https://twitter.com/banks45/status/1286181813702950913?cxt=HHwWgMC8sdPst9kjAAAA
https://qmap.pub/read/3693
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