The History of Satan Worship at the Grammys

The Grammys have been known to be one of the most popular award ceremonies to host a variety of many different artists. This annual event has featured a variety of different satanic-themed performances, as well as blatantly antichrist artists who don't mind sharing their beliefs with others. In this special exposé, we take a look at the satanic history of The Grammys as well as the mainstream view many popular artists have to this day.
-Chad Davidson, 5:11 News
