© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wayfarer Forges Sound S01E06 - Amplitude, Compression, and Gating
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • September 29, 2020
This lesson is a primer on dynamics processing. It covers the concept of amplitude and sound intensity and the two major forms of dynamics processing that are regularly used in a variety of media, compression and gating. Utilizing Adobe Audition, this tutorial goes over how to smooth out spoken voice fluctuations and how to eliminate noise in between the words. Overall, this is a good beginner's guide to amplitude, dynamics processing, compression, gating, and expansion.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.