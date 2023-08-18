08-18-2023 Accountability Part 10 Messiah and Man 009 HaRuach

Divine Presence and Creative Power: The Set Apart Spirit is depicted as the presence of Elohim actively involved in the creation story. (Genesis 1:2). The Spirit's presence hovers over the waters, indicating a role in bringing order and life. Genesis 1:2 And the earth came to be formless and empty, and darkness was on the face of the deep. And the Spirit of Elohim was moving (tn) on the face of the waters. Genesis 1:8 And Elohim called the expanse ‘heavens.’ And there came to be evening and there came to be morning, the second day. 9 And Elohim said, “Let the waters under the heavens be gathered together into one place, and let the dry land appear.” And it came to be so. Genesis 8:1 And Elohim remembered Noaḥ, and all the beasts and all the cattle that were with him in the ark. And Elohim made a wind to pass over the earth, and the waters subsided.

