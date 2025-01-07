BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prosecutors Preparing to Arrest Trudeau on 'Sickening Array of Child Sex Charges'
4 months ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the latest high-profile globalist stooge to be sacrificed, as public fury towards the global elite reaches a tipping point.

Behind the scenes, powerful forces forced Trudeau into resignation, citing the ongoing investigation into alleged crimes against children and his role as a puppet for a shadowy network of elites.

Despite the political theater of his tearful resignation speech, this is only the beginning for Justin Trudeau. For years, he’s been controlled by compromising material held over him.

Now, the real question is: Can he strike a deal with his handlers and maintain his freedom, or will he spend the rest of his life fighting criminal charges and facing time behind bars?

"It will all be covered up as usual"

~The Prisoner

Mirrored - The People's Voice


