654: The Great American Land Grab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stealing land is an American tradition, but these days it isn’t just the buffalo being driven off a cliff; it’s everyone. Data centers have sprouted into existence across the country, against the will of the people, to drain energy and water resources from the local communities.
Meanwhile, Bill Gates is systematically acquiring farmland at a record pace, while his investments in synthetic meats go belly up. ICE was also building two dozen detention facilities across the country into its own version of FEMA Camps. It appears that Big Tech and the State are actively at war against the American people and are trying to destroy their land.
Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms
The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm
Website: www.Macroaggressions.io
Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/
C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/
Promo Code: MACRO
Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/
Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/
LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro
Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO
Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com