⚡️SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation and artillery fire of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment in the areas Sinkovka, Timkovka, Olshana, Kislovka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye and Artemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 More than 35 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one MT-12 anti-tank gun were neutralized. Moreover, an ammunition depot was annihilated close to Staritsa (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, ground-attack aircraft, Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 100 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, complex fire attack and actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces eliminated up to 310 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, nine armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and two Msta-B howitzers.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The total losses of the enemy in these directions amounted to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralized over 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 87 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 118 areas.

◽️ A communication station of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated near Semenovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, four AFU command posts were annihilated close to Orlyanka (Kharkov region), Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novoberislav (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



