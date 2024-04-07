Syria Ministry of Defense - Our Armed Forces, in Cooperation with friendly Russian Forces, carried out a Series of Precise Qualitative Operations

Syria Ministry of Defense: Over the course of several days, units of our armed forces, in cooperation with friendly Russian forces, carried out a series of precise qualitative operations by military aircraft, drones, artillery fire, and missiles, targeting headquarters, sites, and fortifications belonging to terrorist organizations, as well as weapons and ammunition depots, and various vehicles in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra, and Idlib. Targets were completely destroyed and dozens of terrorists were killed and injured, including leaders of those organizations, in addition to foreign nationals.

