Syria Ministry of Defense - Our Armed Forces, in Cooperation with friendly Russian Forces, carried out a Series of Precise Qualitative Operations

Syria Ministry of Defense: Over the course of several days, units of our armed forces, in cooperation with friendly Russian forces, carried out a series of precise qualitative operations by military aircraft, drones, artillery fire, and missiles, targeting headquarters, sites, and fortifications belonging to terrorist organizations, as well as weapons and ammunition depots, and various vehicles in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra, and Idlib. Targets were completely destroyed and dozens of terrorists were killed and injured, including leaders of those organizations, in addition to foreign nationals.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.