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Creatives Chat with Evan DeVries | Ep 18 Pt 1
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10 views • December 09, 2021
Ep 18 Pt 1 - We are excited to chat with a Seattle singer, songwriter, and producer that has written songs that have been signed to International record labels, Evan DeVries.
Evan is a multi-talented musician that brings such a sensational Soul, R&B and Jazz voice to the mix that we had to find out what motivates him and inspires his creative flow.
Join us as we chat about who knows what and a bunch of stuff in between. Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
Evan is a multi-talented musician that brings such a sensational Soul, R&B and Jazz voice to the mix that we had to find out what motivates him and inspires his creative flow.
Join us as we chat about who knows what and a bunch of stuff in between. Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
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