TEXAS SAYS 'NO!'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
In a surprise move yesterday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott issued an executive order forbidding any entity in the state of Texas from mandating a Covid-19 vaccine. He followed up the order by putting the issue before the Texas legislature to codify i…