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Hightunnel Winter to Summer
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73 views • July 19, 2020
The benefits of taking two investments, putting them together and achieving some real health benefits.
Using our high tunnels as a wintering over place for our layer hens is great for them to benefit the fresh air and sunlight all winter along and in turn by fertilizing the ground this is a great benefit to us in the spring and summer as the vegetables we grow in them are high in nutrients, thus benefiting us.
Using our high tunnels as a wintering over place for our layer hens is great for them to benefit the fresh air and sunlight all winter along and in turn by fertilizing the ground this is a great benefit to us in the spring and summer as the vegetables we grow in them are high in nutrients, thus benefiting us.
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