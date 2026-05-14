Rubio fumes at Iran for preparing to defend itself



The secretary of state is angry that Tehran dared to build up its defense capability.



"They were going to have so many drones and missiles that no one could attack Iran because the result would be catastrophic for the region," he declared.



Is Iran supposed to sit defenseless while the US and Israel bomb it? Self-defense is Iran's new crime.

Adding:

🔥 IDF deletes CCTV footage from Oct 7



Residents of Kibbutz Be’eri say an IDF reserve unit seized their security camera recordings on October 9, 2023, promised to return them intact – then returned the materials with portions allegedly deleted, Israel Hayom reports.



The unit, composed of Sayeret Matkal and Shayetet 13 veterans, used the footage to produce Israel's "atrocities film" and identify hostages. But someone decided to erase parts.



💬 "The decisions to delete materials were made under fluorescent lights – a conscious decision, not one made in the chaos of combat. The day will come when an investigative commission is established. The fewer witnesses, the less damage certain people in the military will sustain," a Be'eri resident said.

If October 7 was solely a Hamas attack (which I don't believe), what are they trying to hide?







@ geopolitics_prime





