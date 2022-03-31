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What "exploits" of Ukrainian Nazis are silenced by Western propaganda (MIRRORED)
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711 views • March 31, 2022
What "exploits" of Ukrainian Nazis are silenced by Western propaganda (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from You Tube channel АТН: новости Беларуси и мира at:-
https://youtu.be/f55od1K5Mi8
The targets hit by Ukrainian militants in brutal desperation are horrifying! In the town of Rubezhnoye, the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire on a school during the evacuation of people. According to the LNR People's Militia, civilians waited out the shelling in the basement, after which they were taken to Starobelsk. In Makeevka, the national liberators of Ukraine shelled a kindergarten. The windows were broken and the roof was damaged.
See the video for details.
Приложение АТН:
➡ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=by.itv.atn
➡ https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/ð-ñ-ð/id1410677136
https://t.me/ATN_BTRC
https://vk.com/atnbtrc
https://www.facebook.com/atnbtrc
https://twitter.com/atnbtrc
http://ok.ru/atnbtrc
https://www.youtube.com/atnbtrc
https://zen.yandex.ru/belarus_1
#Беларусь #Главный эфир #АтнБел
MIrrored from You Tube channel АТН: новости Беларуси и мира at:-
https://youtu.be/f55od1K5Mi8
The targets hit by Ukrainian militants in brutal desperation are horrifying! In the town of Rubezhnoye, the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire on a school during the evacuation of people. According to the LNR People's Militia, civilians waited out the shelling in the basement, after which they were taken to Starobelsk. In Makeevka, the national liberators of Ukraine shelled a kindergarten. The windows were broken and the roof was damaged.
See the video for details.
Приложение АТН:
➡ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=by.itv.atn
➡ https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/ð-ñ-ð/id1410677136
https://t.me/ATN_BTRC
https://vk.com/atnbtrc
https://www.facebook.com/atnbtrc
https://twitter.com/atnbtrc
http://ok.ru/atnbtrc
https://www.youtube.com/atnbtrc
https://zen.yandex.ru/belarus_1
#Беларусь #Главный эфир #АтнБел
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