Spiritual Root Causes may be keeping you bound in sickness, addiction, fear and failure

If you are facing ongoing sickness, addictions or psychosomatic disorders it is highly likely there is a spiritual root cause to your condition.

Join a free zoom meeting to understand how spiritual root causes may be keeping you bound in bondage to sickness, fear, anxiety, addictions or patterns of failure.

Suitable only for Christians

Be In Health Australia

Wednesday 7pm, April 15th (Sydney, Australia time)

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86456321621?pwd=mbkC9GbpnpBTmOXNjl8MpVbiiLKuBv.1

Meeting ID 864 5632 1621

Passcode 305655