President of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin Roberts, delivers some ice cold home truths to the WEF "elite"—about climate change, the CCP, the WHO, and more—right to their faces.





"You're part of the problem. Political elites tell the average people that the reality is X, when in fact reality is Y."





"Elites tell us that we have this existential crisis with so-called climate change. So much so that climate alarmism is probably the greatest cause for mental health crisis in the world. The solutions [to climate change] are far worse and more harmful, and cost more human lives, especially in Europe during the time that you need heating, then do the [so-called problem itself]."





