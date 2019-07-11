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Upcoming Food Shortages Blamed on Farmers & Fishermen (820)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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39 views • July 11, 2019
Bankruptcies slamming american Dairy and Grain farmers which has a feedback loop of banks less willing to lend because of risk, so less land is planted because of lack of financing. Kenyan and Ugandan fishermen square off over Lake Victoria fish, a look food usage globally and the Galactic Cross.

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Dust storm Europe http://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/extent-of-airborne-saharan-dust-over-europe-on-wednesday-and-thursday/
Following the dust storm Europe http://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/upda... http://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/update-on-the-massive-saharan-dust-event-for-western-central-and-southern-europe-from-uk-and-france-to-poland-and-greece/
http://www.severe-weather.eu/news/saharan-dust-blows-across-the-mediterranean-into-europe-first-reports/

*RARE* early May significant Arctic cold outbreak will blast across Europe
http://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/rare-early-may-significant-arctic-cold-outbreak-will-blast-across-europe-this-coming-weekend-may-3-6th/

FOOD CRISIS ALERT: U.S. FARMER INCOME PLUMMETS https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/food-crisis-alert-u-s-farmer-income-plummets_04302019

Tension grips Lake Victoria after Ugandan officers hold Kenyan fishermen https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/news/ea/Tension-Lake-Victoria-Uganda-Kenyan-fishermen/4552908-4617832-wices0z/index.html


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