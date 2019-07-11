Upcoming Food Shortages Blamed on Farmers & Fishermen (820)

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Dust storm Europe http://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/extent-of-airborne-saharan-dust-over-europe-on-wednesday-and-thursday/
Following the dust storm Europe http://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/upda... http://www.severe-weather.eu/mcd/update-on-the-massive-saharan-dust-event-for-western-central-and-southern-europe-from-uk-and-france-to-poland-and-greece/
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*RARE* early May significant Arctic cold outbreak will blast across Europe
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FOOD CRISIS ALERT: U.S. FARMER INCOME PLUMMETS https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/food-crisis-alert-u-s-farmer-income-plummets_04302019
Tension grips Lake Victoria after Ugandan officers hold Kenyan fishermen https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/news/ea/Tension-Lake-Victoria-Uganda-Kenyan-fishermen/4552908-4617832-wices0z/index.html
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